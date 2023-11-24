Bristow residents brace for vote on 9 data center ‘Devlin Technology Park’

Prince William Times: “Residential developer Stanley Martin is seeking the Prince William Board of County Supervisors’ approval to rezone 270 elevated acres near the intersection of Devlin and Linton Hall roads to allow for the new data center complex. The land is currently zoned for 516 new homes.”

“The project is one of two major data center rezonings the supervisors have scheduled for votes during the board’s “lame duck” session before the end of the year. A public hearing and possible vote on the Devlin Technology Park is set for Tuesday, Nov. 28. The board will take up the much larger nearly 1,800-acre Digital Gateway rezonings on Tuesday, Dec. 12.”