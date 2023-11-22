Potomac High School security stop man with gun, police said

Prince William police: “Possession of a Firearm on School Grounds – On November 18 at 5:32PM, officers assigned to an off-duty security detail for a non-school related football game on the grounds of Potomac High School, 3401 Panther Pride Dr. in Dumfries (22026), were notified of a man in possession of firearm. The investigation revealed while event security personnel were checking bags at the entrance of the football stadium, they located a firearm in the bag of a man, identified as the accused, and refused to let him enter the stadium area.”

“Event security then notified police who observed the accused get into a vehicle and being to leave the parking lot. Officers conducted a vehicle stop on Panther Pride Dr. where officers observed a firearm inside the vehicle and the accused was detained without incident. While investigating the incident, officers located two additional firearms inside the vehicle. Officers determined at no point were any of the firearms brandished or used to threaten anyone on the school grounds. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Albert Trayvon SMITH, was arrested.”

Arrested on November 18:

Albert Trayvon SMITH, 29, of 1309 Glyndon Dr. in Virginia Beach Charged with 3 counts of possession of a weapon on school grounds and 1 count of carrying a concealed weapon Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond