Obituary: Elbe J. d’Oliveira Jr. (1940-2023)

Elbe J. d’Oliveira Jr. (Age 83)

Elbe J. d’Oliveira Jr., 83, of Southington, CT and formerly of Woodbridge, VA, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 19, 2023. Elbe was the loving husband of Sheila M. (Lefebvre) d’Oliveira for 56 years. Elbe was born on August 8, 1940 in New Bedford, MA to the late Elbe Sr. and Helen (Krakowiak) d’Oliveira and graduated from New Bedford High School, Class of 1958.

He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. Elbe worked for the U.S. Department of Defense for over 30 years, retiring in 1997 as a Chief Information Officer. After his retirement, he owned and operated his own business, Systronics, LC, specializing in human resources information systems consulting. Elbe dedicated his life to serving his country and community.

He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 0364 in Woodbridge, VA. He was a dedicated member of the Rotary Club of Southington and a former member and Past President of the Lake Ridge Rotary Club in Woodbridge, VA.

Elbe taught computer literacy classes at the Calendar House and enjoyed golfing. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his cherished grandchildren. In addition to his wife Sheila, Elbe is survived by their 2 children; daughter, Amy d’Oliveira of New York City and son, Elbe J. d’Oliveira III and wife Patricia of Wallingford as well as his 2 grandchildren, Jace and Campbell. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elbe’s memory may be made to DAV- Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 (DAV.org).

A memorial service with military honors will be celebrated at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held before the service from 1 – 3p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.

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Submitted by Plantsville Funeral Home