Untrim a Tree — It’s All About a Kid and a Toy



Greetings, Prince William – It’s All About a Kid and a Toy!

Volunteer Prince William is working hard on Untrim a Tree, which provides gifts for children attending Title I schools in the community, along with Senior Baskets for homebound senior citizens.

Last year over 3,500 children got gifts for Christmas and over 500 Senior Baskets were donated! We anticipate the need will be just as great this year, and you can help! Individuals, groups, clubs, families, etc. can come together to make Christmas possible for everyone! New location this year: Prince William County Fairgrounds, donation drop-off dates are December 10 (9am-8pm), or December 11-12 (12pm-8pm).

An online donor form can be filled out at https://bit.ly/3QcHLYH or email [email protected] for more information. Volunteers are needed December 10-12 to help sort/organize toys, volunteers are also needed on December 13 to deliver the Senior Baskets to the senior centers in Manassas and Woodbridge. Please email [email protected] for more information on how you can help.

· Jack has over 20 years’ military service; his wife Lucy served alongside him as she kept the home and cared for their family during his many assignments and deployments. Now Jack and Lucy have health and mobility issues which have forced them to give up driving, yet they still need to get to the doctor. But thanks to our VETS program, Jack and Lucy receive rides to their appointments and have made many friends with the volunteers. You can be a part of this program as a Volunteer Driver for Volunteer Prince William, taking veterans and their spouse/widow to medical appointments, supermarkets, etc.! Drivers age 21+ are needed on weekdays, and schedules are flexible with most rides done between 8:30am-3pm. You’ll feel great as you provide transportation and friendship to veterans and spouses who otherwise struggle to have their daily and medical needs met! Please email [email protected] to learn how you can get involved. This opportunity is made possible by a grant from Potomac Health Foundation.

· The hard-working staff at Boxes of Basics has posted their December volunteer calendar! Can you help them meet their goal of packing 100 Boxes for needy children before Winter Break? You’ll feel great as you work to provide needy kids with warm clothing for this winter! All packing will be done at their facility located at 9239 Mike Garcia Drive, Manassas 20109. Please visit https://bit.ly/3t6kj6b to sign up.

· Brain Injury Services needs a volunteer to be a PALS (Providing a Link for Survivors) for a brain injury survivor in Prince William County. The client is looking for a buddy to do monthly outings for coffee, walking, shopping etc. Helping a client get their life back in order following such a traumatic occurrence will make your day! Please visit www.braininjurysvcs.org/volunteer/ for more information, email [email protected] to learn how you can help.

· You can help foster kids have a wonderful holiday! CASA CIS’ 3rd Annual Give the Joy of Toys fundraiser is now live, and they need help from the community to help purchase toys from their Amazon wish list. The toys will be delivered directly to their offices, and on December 6, their advocates have the chance to “shop” from the donated toys for gifts for their CASA kids! It’s a wonderful fundraising event for both the children served and their advocates, who have so much fun coming to pick out toys and socialize with staff and other supervisors. Please visit their Amazon wish list here: https://a.co/h3YCTNI and call 703.330.8145 for more information.

· It’s getting close! The Greater Manassas Christmas Parade is two weeks away, and they need Volunteer Elves age 18+ to support Santa Lights Manassas on December 1 and the Christmas Parade on December 2! Duties include helping stage the participants, answer spectators’ questions and keep everyone safe so they can enjoy the parade and the tree lighting. What better way to enjoy “Christmas in Toyland,” plus you get to see all the floats and bands close up! Please visit https://bit.ly/465msNf to fill out an online volunteer form, email [email protected] for more information. There will be a meeting of volunteers on November 29, 6pm-8pm at The Salisbury Center, 8890 Mathis Avenue, Manassas 20110 to discuss the parade and answer questions.

· Manassas City Public Schools is accepting donations of new toys and gift cards to support families in need whose children attend Manassas City schools. Donations can be brought to the MCPS Central Office, 8700 Centreville Road Suite 200, Manassas 20110 through December 8. New or clean, gently used coats can also be brought to the MCPS Central Office through November 20. Please call 571.377.6096 or email [email protected] to learn more.

· Get into the holiday spirit by being a Bell Ringer for Salvation Army-Prince William Corps! Volunteers are needed through Christmas Eve for the entire County. Duties include ringing the bell, greeting the public, assisting donors, maintaining monitoring of the kettle and cash and any other duties as needed. Volunteers age 18+ welcome, volunteers age 12-17 are welcome to volunteer with an adult. You’ll feel great knowing that all money raised stays in our community, supporting Salvation Army programs that help greater Prince William families! Please visit https://registertoring.com to sign up and learn more.

· Remember our fallen veterans by participating in Wreaths Across America, being held December 17, 10am-3pm at Quantico National Cemetery. To participate in wreath laying, please visit https://bit.ly/47vLqGB to register. It’s a wonderful way to honor our veterans and Remember, Honor and Teach their service and sacrifice to younger family members. Volunteers are also needed on December 16 and 17 to provide support to this event. Please visit https://bit.ly/46b0SHi to sign up. For more information, please email [email protected].

· Quantico National Cemetery is in Urgent need of sponsored wreaths for this year’s Wreaths Across America, as their normal supplier is no longer available. You can sponsor a wreath by visiting https://bit.ly/49wCuCL, then scroll down to the button marked Sponsor Wreaths. The wreaths are $17 and will be used at Quantico. It’s a wonderful way to support this program, especially if you are unable to attend in person. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.