‘Suitcases full of merchandise;’ Stafford deputy busts Florida theft ring

Sanchez Vega Sanchez Rodriguez Sanchez

Stafford Sheriff’s Office: “On November 18th at approximately 3:25 p.m. Deputy A.T. Leckemby responded to Kohl’s, located at 1220 Stafford Market Place, for a larceny. Staff advised two males, with suitcases full of merchandise, and a female, with items concealed in her bag, just exited the store.”

“As Deputy A.T. Leckemby went to the store to obtain additional information, a be on the lookout was sent out to nearby deputies for a black SUV with no front license plate. Deputy F.A. Martinez was in the area of Mine Road and, using his powers of deduction, hypothesized the suspect vehicle was heading in his direction. While looking, a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle perfectly drove by him. The driver and passengers made eye contact with Deputy Martinez with a “wide gaze.” Deputy Martinez was able to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle at the Quality Inn, located at 28 Greenspring Drive, as Deputy B.E. Vaughn responded to assist.”

“The vehicle was full with four occupants and a plethora of merchandise with Kohl’s tags still attached. Using the modern wonder of their cellphones, Deputy Vaughn and Deputy Leckemby were able to compare the larceny suspect’s photos with the suspects in the vehicle and confirmed they were one and the same. A search of the vehicle revealed over $10,000 worth of items from Kohl’s, burglary tools, and a wide range of fragrances from an unknown store.”

“The driver was identified as Angel Vega Diaz, 49, of Florida. The passengers were identified as Maykol Rodriguez Dominguez, 31 of Florida, Liandy Sanchez Serpa, 25, with no affixed address, and Cinthya Adonay Sanchez Navarro, 19, with no affixed address. Sanchez Serpa, Rodriguez Dominguez, and Sanchez Navarro were charged with grand larceny. Sanchez Serpa, Rodriguez Dominguez, and Vega Diaz were charged with possession of burglary tools. All four were charged with conspiracy to commit grand larceny. All four were held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.”