Stafford ‘Frosty 5K’ sign ups underway

Tour Stafford, Virginia: “Run or walk with us on December 9th on a scenic 5K course along the rolling hills of Mine Road in Stafford, VA. Kids 12 and under can join the fun in the 1 Mile Reindeer Run! Costumes always encouraged.”

“This race has moved back to its original race distance – 5K!!! Why? Well, to be honest, Frosty 5K sounds a LOT better than Frosty 3 Miler and we have a great USATF Certified 5K course available!! This race is back for its 7th year in Stafford and it’s definitely become a holiday tradition for many.”

“The Frosty 5K is the 5th and final race in the Stafford Race Series and the 12th and final race in the Coldwell Banker Elite Grand Prix Series. If you have completed all 5 races in the Stafford Race Series, be sure to pick up your SRS swag after the race.”

“There is no paper registration for this race. Registration is online only. Strollers are permitted on the race course, but stroller participants must start in the back. Dogs are not permitted.”