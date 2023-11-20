Search continues for man who fled fatal I-95 crash

Virginia State Police: “At 5:08 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 19, 2023), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Prince William County. A tractor-trailer and an Infiniti collided in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the 156-mile marker. The tractor-trailer struck the pillar supporting the flyover ramp, which caused the trailer to rip open and lose its contents.”

“While the driver of the sedan was being treated by EMS at the scene, he left the ambulance and fled the scene on foot. State police is continuing its efforts to locate the driver. Anyone with information about the individual is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 804-750-8798 or by email at [email protected].”

“The driver of the tractor-trailer, Trenton Schnakenberg, 31, of Caret, Va., died at the scene.”

“The Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.”

The I-95 E-ZPass Express Lanes operators closed the lanes Sunday afternoon, Nov. 10, 2023. The lanes reopened at 8:30 a.m.