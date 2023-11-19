Announcement: Fall Membership Sale is Friday, Nov. 24, through Friday, Dec. 1, 2023

Potomac Local News Fall Membership Sale is Friday, November 24, through Friday, December 1, 2023. You can purchase an Annual Membership for only $108 during this time.

You’ll save over $100 during this sale by purchasing an Annual Membership vs. a Quarterly Membership sold all other times of the year.

Quarterly members may upgrade to enjoy the savings.

You may also purchase a gift membership for a friend or loved one so they can keep connected to their community.

Limited availability

We sell Annual Memberships four times a year. If you have wanted to become a member and get 100% access to all of our original reporting on community meetings and local news on our website, now is the time!

New features on the way

We have several new features coming in 2024 that will be exclusive for our members, including deeper dives into crime trends in our area, new restaurants opening in our area, and local entertainment news. We are a firehouse of community information, and you don’t want to miss a post.

Trusted original reporting

Your membership helps pay our community reporters to bring you the original reporting of local news and information you’ve come to rely on us for. We’re working to bring you the local news daily, from reports from city council meetings to what new businesses are opening on my street to what’s happening in my child’s school.

Many community reporters are high school and college students working to build a resume and body of work to obtain future employment.

Stop the paywall

End the frustration of hitting the paywall when you click on a headline, become a member, and support us as we cover our communities by taking advantage of this quarterly sale by clicking here Friday, Nov. 24, through Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

After December 1, 2023, you won’t be able to purchase an Annual Membership until we’re well into 2024.

Quarterly Members may upgrade to save!

Existing Quarterly Members can log in to our account by going to the Members menu at the top of the site, selecting Account from the drop-down list, clicking Subscriptions on the left side of the Account page, and then clicking Change Plan.

You can select Change Plan, upgrade to our Annual Plan, and pay only the difference from there. Your new renewal date will become the date you purchased your Annual plan.

As always, thank you for being a member supporting local news and our small business.

Happy Thanksgiving,

Uriah Kiser

Founder and Publisher

Potomac Local News