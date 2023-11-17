After bitter election, chair candidates unite to oppose Devlin Technology Park data center in Bristow

Insidenova.com: “Outgoing Republican Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson on Tuesday held a town hall at a Bristow church to encourage opposition to the proposed Devlin Technology Park data center.”

“During the event, Lawson indicated Deshundra Jefferson, the Democratic chair-elect of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors Deshundra Jefferson, was cooperating with her to mitigate the Devlin proposal, which is headed to the board Nov. 28 for a vote.”