Woodbridge High School admin tipped to planned student walkout

A Prince William County Public Schools spokeswoman confirmed tonight that Woodbridge High School administrators are bracing for a student walkout tomorrow, Friday, November 17, 2023.

According to information emailed to parents by Principal Heather Abney, the students will join others who support Palestine, who have called for a cease-fire in an ongoing war with Israeli soldiers following Hamas militants who invaded Israel and killed citizens in their homes on October 7, 2023.

Hat tip to a reader for sharing this information with us:

November 16, 2023

Dear Woodbridge High School Students, Staff and Families,

I am writing to let you know that I met with students who informed me of the potential for a student-led demonstration that may occur tomorrow afternoon at 1:40 p.m. This walkout is not sponsored by PWCS or Woodbridge High School. The information we received from student leaders is that the student-organized demonstration is in support of a cease fire in Gaza.

We understand students have a right to assemble and express their views, particularly on issues of political speech. Consistent with past student-led events, I met with the students to learn of their plans, and we worked to ensure the possible disruption to our school day and instruction is minimized. Please know that instruction will continue in classrooms and students who choose to participate in this protest will be responsible for any work missed.

Due to the sensitivity of this issue, the school will provide adult supervision and extra security to ensure the demonstration is conducted in a peaceful manner. Any non-peaceful acts, or noncompliance with staff direction, will be subject to the PWCS Code of Behavior. PWCS employees are expected to be viewpoint-neutral related to this protest. The school day will end as regularly scheduled at 2:10 p.m and students will be expected to leave at that time.

I appreciate your support as we work together to ensure our school is a safe and supportive place to learn.

Sincerely,

Heather Abney

Principal