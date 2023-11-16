Eugene Vindman, Army vet who drew Trump’s ire, seeks to replace Spanberger in Congress, representing Prince William, Stafford

Military Times: “Yevgeny “Eugene” Vindman, one of the twin Army officers targeted by former President Donald Trump for their roles in his impeachment scandal, is launching a Democratic congressional bid that could put him on the same ballot as the former commander-in-chief.”
“In an interview with Military Times, the 48-year old retired Army colonel said he’s ready for that fight.”
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