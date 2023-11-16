Bob & Edith’s Diner to open in Manassas

Bob & Edith’s Diner: “Bob & Edith’s Diner is Expanding to Manassas, VA! Get ready, Manassas! We’re thrilled to announce the upcoming opening of our 7th diner located in the Manassas Corner Shopping Center, by the end of 2023!”

“Stay connected with us on social media to be the first to know the exact opening date, special offers, and more. We can’t wait to join the vibrant Manassas community and serve you the delicious, classic diner food that Bob & Edith’s Diner is known for.”

“As of November 2019, Bob and Edith’s Diner Celebrated OVER 50 years of outstanding service to Columbia Pike, Arlington County and the entire Washinton, D.C. area.”