Virginia Governor’s Office: “The Virginia Board of Education today approved two new lab schools, Germanna Community College’s Future Educators Academy and University of Mary Washington’s Academy of Technology and Innovation. With three approved lab schools among 20 lab school applicants across the Commonwealth, Virginia is becoming a top national leader in lab school development.”

“The Board unanimously approved of Germanna Community College’s Future Educators Academy. FEA is an innovative model in collaboration with Germanna Community College, Laurel Ridge Community College, and James Madison University focused on an acceleration track for the next generation of high-quality teachers in the region. This lab school reinvigorates the current teacher cadre with innovative opportunities through observations and hands-on practicums and streamlines the pathway to teacher licensure by prioritizing an associate’s degree in high school and allowing students to complete their Bachelor’s degree in as little as two years after high school graduation.”

“The Board also unanimously approved of University of Mary Washington’s Academy of Technology and Innovation. This lab school will focus on the reciprocal relationship between computer and data science fields, exploring the intersection and distinctions across the fields through an interdisciplinary curricular approach. Students will participate in robust, hands-on learning experiences that will involve project-based learning, performance-based assessment, and hands-on service-learning opportunities.”