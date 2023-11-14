Federal data shows taxpayers paying more to pick up the tab for transit riders

The Center Square: “Taxpayers are picking up more of the higher costs of transit in the U.S. since the pandemic, according to the latest data released by the Federal Transit Administration.”

“Total operating expenses of all transit agencies have increased from $50.7 billion in 2019 to $53.7 billion in 2022, according to the FTA data. At the same time, passenger-paid fares plummeted during that time span, dropping from $15.3 billion in fare revenue in 2019 to $8.3 billion in 2022, a nearly 50% drop.”