Updated 5:50 p.m.: A Woodbridge native is one of 32 U.S. Rhodes Scholarship awardees named Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, Class of 2024.

Fahad Abdulrazzaq, who attended Prince William County Public Schools, received the scholarship.

“I am thrilled for Cadet Fahad Abdulrazzaq and his family. He is a graduate of Woodbridge Senior High School. Our community should be very proud of his military service to the country and this tremendous accomplishment,” said Prince William County Public Schools Chairman At-large Babur Lateef. “The Rhodes Scholarship is the most prestigious award given to university students from around the world. He represents the best of Prince William County Schools and he embodies the profile of our graduates.”

Abdulrazzaq is a graduate of Woodbridge High School, states a county school spokeswoman.

The U. S. Military Academy at West Point: “Cadet Fahad Abdulrazzaq is an American immigrant from Woodbridge, Virginia, who was born and raised during the war in Baghdad, Iraq in the early 2000’s. Inspired by his childhood experiences, Abdulrazzaq is an International Affairs major with a focus in Middle Eastern conflicts. He is a Stamps scholar, Yale/USMA Peace and Dialogue Leadership Initiative Fellow, and has served as a Pentagon intern in the Joint Chiefs of Staff office, developing memos for the Chairman.”

“Over the summer, Abdulrazzaq commanded the Summer Garrison Regiment, overseeing the accountability and safety of all USMA cadets and the security of all West Point grounds. He currently serves as a Regimental Commander, directing a 30-person staff and overseeing 1,100 other cadets. His goal is to foster a leadership development environment through teamwork initiatives. As an athlete, Abdulrazzaq is a squad leader and an accomplished boxer for West Point’s national championship boxing team. As a Rhodes Scholar, Abdulrazzaq will use his intellectual curiosity, leadership abilities, and fighting attitude to pursue higher education in International Policy. He wishes to become a Military Intelligence officer and pursue work in special operations throughout his time in service.”

Correction: An earlier headline incorrectly reported Abdulrazzaq received a scholarship to attend West Point.