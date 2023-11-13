Fentanyl campaign successful reaching teens, says county government



Prince William County Government: “Prince William County launched its Fentanyl Exposed Campaign in July to reach at-risk youth and young adults to teach them of the risk of fentanyl overdose. The campaign has proved successful.”

“The goal of the campaign was to increase awareness amongst teens and young adults about the threats fentanyl poses, show how those threats are relevant to them, and to increase knowledge of fentanyl and fentanyl-laced substances such as illicit pills and powders. The campaign’s aim was to reduce the risk of overdose from the deadly drug that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.”

“Results showed that the campaign was successful in effectively communicating with teens in the greater Prince William area who are impacted by fentanyl; and that teens were most engaged in learning what to do in case of overdose and wanted to learn more. Results also showed that the campaign reached susceptible teens who had not yet tried drugs and early experimenters.”