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Gov. Youngkin joins ‘Fox & Friends’ at Manassas diner to kick off Election Day

By Uriah Kiser
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Insidenova.com: “Gov. Glenn Youngkin gave an Election Day interview to Fox News in a Manassas diner on Tuesday where he trumpeted local Republicans in races that could help determine control of the state legislature.”

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