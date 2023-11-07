Insidenova.com: “Gov. Glenn Youngkin gave an Election Day interview to Fox News in a Manassas diner on Tuesday where he trumpeted local Republicans in races that could help determine control of the state legislature.”
Gov. Youngkin joins ‘Fox & Friends’ at Manassas diner to kick off Election Day
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!