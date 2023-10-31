Student walkout in support of Palestine planned at Colgan High School

Students at Colgan High School in Prince William County will stage a walkout supporting Palestine.

School administrators sent a letter home to parents about the walkout anticipated to take place on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Principal Timothy Healey said the school will bring in additional security for the event. He called the planned walkout a “sensitive” issue and urged parents to talk to their students about the “planned protest.”

Healey also penned his administration worked with students planning the walkout to ensure disruptions to the school day are minimized.

“Any non-peaceful acts, or noncompliance with staff direction, will be subject to the Prince William County Public Schools Code of Behavior,” Healey wrote.

Potomac Local News has received several reports for pro-Palestine rallies in Prince William County schools, like. Patriot High School, and in neighborhoods like Lake Ridge.

Meanwhile, George Mason University reports a video camera there recorded someone tearing down posters of missing children kidnapped on October 7, 2023, during the Hamas forces from Palestine attack on Israel. They killed more than 1,000 civilians and 300 Israeli soldiers and took more than 200 Israeli and U.S. hostages.

It was the bloodiest day for Jews since the Holocaust.

GMU says the college will deal with the unidentified person accused of ripping down the posters and states the action was not criminal.

Correction: An earlier version of this story named the wrong high school.