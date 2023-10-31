News Stafford Gov’t to close offices for Election Day, reschedule supervisors meeting By Uriah Kiser Published October 31, 2023 at 3:15PM Stafford County Government: “Stafford offices, departments, facilities, and all courts will be closed on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, for Election Day. The courts will also be closed. “The Board of Supervisors will not meet on November 7 or November 21.” Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Election 2023