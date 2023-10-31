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Stafford Gov’t to close offices for Election Day, reschedule supervisors meeting

By Uriah Kiser

Stafford County Government: “Stafford offices, departments, facilities, and all courts will be closed on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, for Election Day. The courts will also be closed.

“The Board of Supervisors will not meet on November 7 or November 21.”

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