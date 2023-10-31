Shooting suspect remains at large; Flasher reported in Dale City

Prince William Police Department: “Shooting Investigation *SUSPECT IDENTIFIED – On October 26, detectives identified the suspect sought in connection to the shooting that was reported to have occurred outside of a residence located in the 14500 block of Earlham Court in Woodbridge on October 16. While investigating the incident, detectives identified the suspect as Michael Carlos DUNCAN, and following the investigation, obtained warrants for his arrest. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. Wanted: [No Photo Available] Michael Carlos DUNCAN, 43, of the 14700 block of Candlewood Court in Woodbridge. Described as a black male, approximately 5’6, 200lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for abduction, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and aggravated malicious wounding.”

“Shooting Investigation [Previously Released] – On October 16 at 7:13 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 14500 block of Earlham Court in Woodbridge to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed the victim, a 39-year-old man, was speaking to the occupants of a white Kia Soul in front of the residence, when an altercation ensued. During the encounter, a male passenger in the vehicle fired a handgun towards the victim, striking him once in the lower body. The victim retreated to the home and fired his own weapon multiple towards the vehicle. The female driver of the vehicle was known to the victim from a previous relationship. The victim was treated at an area hospital for his non-life threatening injury. No other injuries or property damage were reported. This incident was not random. Detectives are actively following-up on leads regarding the identity of the shooter. The investigation continues.”

“Armed Robbery – On October 26 at 10:00 a.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of Appaloosa Drive in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 28-year-old woman, made arrangements to meet a former acquaintance in the above location. During the encounter the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle where he wrapped his arm around her neck, before producing a firearm and demanding the victim’s money. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and fled the area on foot. A police K-

9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for the suspect who was not located. The victim reported minor injuries. The investigation remains active as officers attempt to identify the suspect. Suspect Description: A black male, approximately 5’6, with a medium build, and black hair. Last seen wearing a black ski mask, a green puffy-style jacket, and black jeans.”

“Aggravated Assault – On October 26 at 7:12 p.m., officers responded to investigate an assault that was reported to have occurred in the 1200 block of Easy Street in Woodbridge earlier that evening. The investigation revealed while walking near the foot bridge in the above area, the victim, a 35-year-old man, was approached and struck from behind by an unknown man. During the encounter, the victim was knocked to the ground where the suspect continued to strike the victim. Eventually, the suspect fled on foot and the victim left the area to contact emergency services. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where police were contacted, and he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No property was reported missing. The suspect was described as a black male approximately forty years old and bald.”

“Indecent Exposure – On October 27 at 12:00 p.m., officers responded to the At Home store located at 2851 Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge to investigate an indecent exposure. The investigation revealed the victim, a 42-year-old woman, observed an unknown man exposing himself while in the same shopping aisle inside the store. The victim walked towards the front of the store and contacted the police. The suspect fled the store and left the parking lot in a late model 4-door sedan. At no point during the encounter did the victim have any verbal or physical contact with the suspect. The suspect was described as a tall black male with shoulder-length dreadlocks wearing a hat, a white shirt, and black pants.”

“Burglary to a Place of Worship – On October 26 at 7:22 p.m., officers responded to Mount Pleasant Baptist Church located at 15008 Lee Highway in Gainesville to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed sometime between 1:00 p.m. on October 21 and 6:15 p.m. on October 26. Entry was made into the building through a window that was found damaged. No property was reported missing at the time of the report.”

“Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On October 26 at 9:18 p.m., officers responded to the 5500 block of Davis Ford Road in Woodbridge to investigate a fight. When officers arrived at the location, they observed people outside. However, no physical altercation was occurring. While investigating the incident, officers observed one of the men, later identified as the accused, fall off of a seat while in a nearby woodline. Officers determined he was intoxicated and took him into custody without incident. No injuries were initially reported by the accused. While processing the accused at the Adult Detention Center, he reported injuries from the fall. Fire and rescue personnel arrived and while assisting the accused into the ambulance, he pushed an officer against the interior of the ambulance. The accused was re-secured and transported to an area hospital where he received treatment for a minor injury. No additional injuries were reported. Following the investigation and his release from the hospital, the accused, identified as Luis Daniel CANTU MEDINA, was arrested. Arrested on October 26: [No Photo Available] Luis Daniel CANTU MEDINA, 24, of 9704 Clark Place in Manassas. Charged with assault & battery on LEO, obstruction of justice, and intoxicated in public. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable”