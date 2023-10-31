Prince William County planning staff recommends denial of entire PW Digital Gateway

Insidenova.com: “In a stunning rejection of the largest data center development in county history, Prince William County staff on Friday issued recommendations that the Planning Commission deny all three rezonings associated with the divisive PW Digital Gateway.”

“County documents show staff suggested that the Planning Commission recommend to the Board of County Supervisors to not approve two rezoning requests by QTS Realty Trust Inc. — Digital Gateway North and South — and one by Compass Datacenters, which combined are aiming to build 23 million square feet of data centers on roughly 2,100 acres along Pageland Lane in western Prince William County near Gainesville.”