Route 1 now six lanes between Neabsco Creek, Occoquan

Route 1 in Woodbridge, between Featherstone Road and Mary’s Way, is now six lanes.

The wider road section is the last in three road projects that began in the early 2000s to widen Route 1 in Woodbridge from four to six lanes between Neabsco Creek to the Occoquan River. l

Officials cut the ribbon on the two-mile Featherstone Road to Mary’s Way segment on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

The work was completed in three segments: Between Neabsco Creek and Featherstone Road, between Marys Way and Occoquan River, and Featherstone Road to Mary’s Way, respectively.

Northern Virginia Transportation Authority: “NVTA invested nearly $64 million to bring this portion of the Route 1 Widening to fruition.”

Project Benefits:

“Reduced congestion: The recently completed project has improved the existing Route 1 segment (Featherstone to Marys Way). The improvements include the widening from four to six lanes, a shared-use path and sidewalks ensuring a seamless flow of all modes of traffic and alleviating congestion challenges in the region. As the region’s population continues to grow, these additional lanes and improved access to various transportation options within the Route 1 corridor are vital.”

“Improved safety: New and improved safety features, including medians, upgraded intersections, and advanced signalization, guarantee the safety of all road users. Pedestrian signals are strategically placed to ensure safe crossings.”

“Improved active transportation options: A 10-foot shared-use path and a five-foot sidewalk now run alongside the route, providing cyclists and pedestrians with dedicated spaces. These additions will encourage active transportation, promoting a healthier lifestyle for NoVA residents and reducing reliance on motor vehicles.”

“Enhanced regional connectivity: This project improves the connectivity between Prince William County, Fairfax County and the City of Alexandria through improved traffic flow. Additionally, it will improve access to VRE trains via Rippon and Woodbridge Stations.”