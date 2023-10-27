Rosie’s donates $50,000 donation to chamber of commerce, plans gaming parlor in Manassas Park

Prince William Chamber of Commerce: “Colonial Downs Group announces $50,000 donation to The Prince William Chamber Foundation. The celebration of the donation took place October 25th at Preston’s Pub in Manassas Park.”

“The press conference marks the first major donation to The Prince William Chamber Foundation, recently launched by the Prince William Chamber Chamber of Commerce. The mission of the new Foundation is to encourage and support business development through workforce development, education, community outreach, and through larger service. Programming for the Foundation focuses on the three pillars of first responders and veterans, women, and workforce education.”

Churchill Downs, owners of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in the Triangle Shopping Center in Dumfries and soon-t0-open The Rose Gaming Resort nearby, announced its plans to open a Rosies in the Manassas Park Shopping Center, home furniture and discount stores, and a Guapo’s restaurant.