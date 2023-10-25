Prince William

Supervisors adopt county’s 1st environmental master plan

By Uriah Kiser

Prince William Times: “In a party-line vote, Prince William supervisors approved on Tuesday the county’s first-ever plan that sets goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to sustainable energy.”

“But the board’s three Republicans called it?“hypocritical” that their Democratic counterparts, who hold a 5-3 majority, adopted such a plan while considering a massive expansion of the county’s data center industry. Data centers require an enormous amount of electricity, most of which is supplied by fossil fuels.”

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