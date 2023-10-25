Work continues on St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church near Haymarket [Photo: Tom Bohacek] Work continues on St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church near Haymarket [Photo: Tom Bohacek] Work continues on St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church near Haymarket [Photo: Tom Bohacek]

St. Katharine Drexel Mission: “Construction on St. Katharine Drexel Mission’s new church home on the corner of Waterfall Road and Route 15 in Haymarket, VA, is moving forward at an impressive pace since groundbreaking in March. This faith community, originally founded in 2000, plans to celebrate its first Mass in the new church in May 2024.”

“Located in Western Prince William County, St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church will include a 300-seat worship space, sanctuary, altar, tabernacle, and preparation spaces.”

“The church will also include an architectural highlight that preserves a treasured piece of Prince William County Catholic history. The church design features seven stained glass windows from the Benedictine Monastery in Bristow, originally part of the monastery’s hundred-year-old chapel.”