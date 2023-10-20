Kiefer named HMI Executive Director

Historic Manassas Inc.: “Historic Manassas, Inc. (HMI) has named Kristen Kiefer as its new Executive Director. Kiefer has served as HMI’s Interim Executive Director since April 2023 and will oversee the organization’s efforts to sustain revitalization efforts of Historic Downtown Manassas as a Virginia Main Street program.”

“As a 20-year resident and stalwart advocate for the City of Manassas, Kristen has deep roots in this community,” said Mark Olsen, HMI Board Chair. “Her passion and commitment to the betterment of Manassas and its residents, her national nonprofit executive expertise, and her dedication to excellence as exhibited over the past five months as HMI’s Interim Executive Director make this a milestone moment for HMI.”

“Prior to joining HMI, Kiefer spent 18 years at the National Council on Aging in a variety of roles including serving as the Chief of Staff, Chief Administrative Officer, and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer. Her more than 25-year career has been dedicated to listening to the needs of communities and scaling solutions to meet those needs in close partnership with key stakeholders.”

Kiefer replaces Laurel E. Howard, who was named executive director in March 2023. Howard replaced the long-serving Debbie Haight.