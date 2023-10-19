Schools consider starting earlier, ending later in the year

Prince William County Public Schools: “The 2024-25 calendar options poll will be available for comment through October 27. The poll will include three options for the instructional calendar. The results will be presented to the School Board in November, who will make the final decision in December.”

“Option A requires an earlier start date to the school year, an extended winter and spring break, and a later end date to the school year.

“Option B requires a later start date to the school year, an extended winter break, a regular spring break, and a later end date to the school year. Option C requires a later start date to the school year, a regular winter and spring break, and an earlier end date to the school year.”

The annual PWCS instructional calendar is 180 days long. School divisions can begin as early as two weeks before Labor Day and must have a four-day Labor Day weekend for students. The starting point for the 2024-25 calendar begins before Labor Day, incorporating the four-day weekend.