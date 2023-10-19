County urges residents to complete ‘File of Life’

Prince William County fire and rescue: “Prince William County Fire and Rescue System introduced the File of Life Program, a community initiative.”

“The program is designed to enable fire and rescue personnel the ability to obtain a quick and accurate medical history of a patient when a patient or family member is unable to provide one. The “File of Life” information card provides an area to list contact information for the patient’s doctor, family members, insurance information and any other special circumstances that rescue personnel should know in caring for the patient.”

“The File of Life cards are available in English and Spanish on our website at pwcva.gov/department/fire-rescue. For additional information, please contact Public Education Coordinator Christopher Brothers at 703-792-7736 or [email protected].”