Carly and Kristy McDowell named foster parents of the year

Press release: “Carly and Kristy McDowell decided to become foster parents a couple of years ago. Recently, the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, or COG, named the McDowells as foster parents of the year in Prince William County.”

“Being named foster parents of the year requires commitment to the children and a willingness to be a part of a team that is focused on reuniting children with their families.”

“… there are roughly 120 Prince William County foster children in group, residential and therapeutic homes due to neglect, abuse or abandonment that often stem from mental health and/or drug or alcohol abuse issues on the parts of their parents.”