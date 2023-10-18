Features

Occoquan haunted maze seeks volunteers

By Uriah Kiser

Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta: “As we gear up for Occoquan’s annual Spirit & Spirits Halloween event the last weekend in October, please consider volunteering to help out with setting up our popular Haunted Maze [Saturday, October 28, 2023]. The maze boasts 15 themed areas and 32 scare zones (we rate the maze PG-13 – it’s for adults and brave, older kids). All the net proceeds from the maze benefit the Occoquan 501(c)(3) organization Patriots for Disabled Divers, which uses scuba as a therapeutic tool for wounded warriors. To volunteer to help set up the maze go to https://form.jotform.com/232664710969163.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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