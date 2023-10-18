Occoquan haunted maze seeks volunteers

Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta: “As we gear up for Occoquan’s annual Spirit & Spirits Halloween event the last weekend in October, please consider volunteering to help out with setting up our popular Haunted Maze [Saturday, October 28, 2023]. The maze boasts 15 themed areas and 32 scare zones (we rate the maze PG-13 – it’s for adults and brave, older kids). All the net proceeds from the maze benefit the Occoquan 501(c)(3) organization Patriots for Disabled Divers, which uses scuba as a therapeutic tool for wounded warriors. To volunteer to help set up the maze go to https://form.jotform.com/232664710969163.”