Former Virginia House Speaker seeks to replace Wexton in Congress

Press release: “[Eileen Filler-Corn, a Democrat] Virginia’s first woman and first Jewish person to serve as Speaker of the House of Delegates today made the following statement announcing her intentions to run in Virginia’s open 10th Congressional District, currently represented by Rep. Jennifer Wexton.”

“First and foremost, I was truly devastated to learn of my friend Jennifer Wexton’s recent diagnosis. Jennifer has served Virginia selflessly both in Richmond and Washington. She is an incredible person and a stalwart representative for her constituents. Her work is improving the lives of so many in our commonwealth and our country. Bob and I are continuing to pray for her and her family.

“I am also continuing to fight relentlessly in these remaining 20 days until November 7th, working arm-in-arm with many thousands of Virginians determined to ensure that Democrats regain the majority in the House of Delegates and keep our Virginia State Senate majority in order to protect and expand our historic progress at the state level.

Wexton said she won’t seek a fourth term in the 10th Congressional District, in western Prince William and Loudoun counties, after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of Parkinson’s Disease.

While still serving in the House of Delegates, fellow Democrats inexplicably removed Filler-Corn from her leadership role as Democratic Leader in 2022. In March 2023, Filler-Corn said she would not seek re-election to the seat, representing portions of Fairfax County.