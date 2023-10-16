Data center opponent HOA Roundtable endorses GOP slate for Prince William County

HOA Roundtable of Northern Virginia: “The HOA Roundtable of Northern Virginia, based in Prince William County, is a non-partisan coalition of HOAs, Civic Associations, and independent homeowners who represent more than 150,000 households across the region.”

“Every seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors is on the ballot in the November election. Those elected will seal the future of the county.”

“Without a change in leadership, Prince William will cease to be a county for residential communities and families to thrive, and retirees to enjoy…Employment opportunities and

entities providing vital goods and services, will be forced out of Prince William, unable to afford artificially inflated commercial land prices driven by data center development.”

“Given our unique insight, we are proud to endorse the following candidates and encourage the residents of Prince William County to support their strong, consistent campaign message to place residential quality of life and property value as a top priority:”