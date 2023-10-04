



On Saturday, October 21, stop by the Sentara Drive-Thru Flu event to receive your free flu shot.

WHO: Adults (18+). Open to the general public.

COST: FREE

TIME: 8 a.m. until all shots are given. First come, first served while supplies last. No appointment needed!

WHERE: Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge, Va. 22191

Only the standard dose vaccine will be offered. Public Health experts have not recommended one type of flu vaccine more highly than another for people 65 and older. They advise getting any type of flu vaccination as the first and more important step in protecting against the flu.