Via Colori Stafford schedule update: Weekend festival shortened

Press Release: “Due to expected inclement weather, the 3rd annual Via Colori® Stafford has been condensed to a one-day event on Sunday, September 24, 2023, with hours extended to 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.”

“The Discover Stafford Museum & Cultural Center and Rotary clubs of North Stafford and Stafford are to announce the 3rd annual Via Colori® Stafford. Held this year at the Stafford Regional Airport, Via Colori is a free all-ages event.”

“Presenting Sponsor B101.5, Platinum Sponsor Stafford Printing, and other sponsors support this modern-day version of a centuries-old tradition in which volunteer artists create large-scale pastel artworks directly on the pavement.”

“There will be live entertainment, nonprofit vendors, food vendors, and a children’s activity area. Each artist square is sponsored by a business, organization or family with event proceeds benefiting Discover Stafford and Rotary projects in our community. This year’s event will support educational, cultural, and leadership initiatives in Stafford County Public Schools.”

“Additional festival art and information can be found at vcstafford.com or facebook.com/viacoloristafford.”