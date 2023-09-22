Occoquan cancels 2023 Fall Arts and Crafts Show

Town of Occoquan Government: “Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of our visitors and vendors, we are canceling the Fall Arts & Crafts Show, September 23 & 24, 2024. This difficult decision was made in light of the high winds and rain expected from the oncoming tropical storm. This includes both days, Saturday and Sunday. All road closures in the Town scheduled due to the show will be lifted. No shuttles will be available from commuter lots. Prepaid shuttle passes will automatically be refunded. Paint & Sip attendees will be contacted individually.”

“For more information about other upcoming events in Occoquan, including Spirits & Spirits, October 27 and 28, and Occoquan HolidayFest, November 18 through December 3, please see visitoccoquanva.com.”

The craft show is one of two major events in Occoquan that generates most of the town’s annual revenue.