Volunteer at the National Gallery of Art!

Do you remember your first museum visit? Or a time you felt inspired walking around a museum? What if you had the chance to help give someone else their best museum memory?

Well now you do!

The National Gallery of Art is recruiting for two volunteer opportunities this fall:

Visitor experience volunteers, who are the friendly faces behind our information desks.

School docents, who lead school tours for students in grades PreK-12.

All backgrounds and life experiences welcome; multilingual speakers are encouraged to apply.

Join one of several information sessions held throughout the fall to meet the team, learn more about these opportunities, and apply!

Learn more at nga.gov/volunteer.