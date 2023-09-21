Derrick Anderson announces he is running for Congress

Derrick Anderson For Congress: “Today, Derrick Anderson announced he is running for the Republican Nomination for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.”

“Derrick Anderson is a native of Spotsylvania County, was in the Corps of Cadets at Virginia Tech, and received his J.D. from Georgetown Law.He is a former Special Forces ‘Green Beret’ with 6 tours of duty overseas.”

“In a six-way race during the competitive 2022 VA-07 GOP primary, Derrick came in a close second place and was the only non-elected official running. Watch Derrick’s announcement video here.”

“Fox News featured Derrick’s announcement for Congress. Learn more here. Learn more about Derrick’s campaign for Congress in Virginia’s 7th District by visiting: DerrickAnderson.com.”

Abigail Spanberger (D) currently holds the seat.