2 cases of tequila lifted in Woodbridge strong-armed robbery

Prince William Police Department: “Strong-Arm Robbery *SUSPECTS IDENTIFIED | ARREST – On September 5, one of the suspects sought in connection to the robbery that was reported to have occurred in the 4300 block of Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge (22193) on August 31, was arrested. While investigating the incident, officers identified the acquaintance as Brandon Lamont MCKINNEY, and the man who took the victim’s property as Jeffrey Farenzo OWUSU. On September 2, following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for both suspects. On September 5, the OWUSU suspect was located and taken into custody. The investigation remains active as officers attempt to locate the MCKINNEY suspect. Arrested on September 5: Jeffrey Farenzo OWUSU, 26, of 3573 Clinton Rose Court in Triangle. Charged with robbery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable. Wanted: [Photo from March 2023]. Brandon Lamont MCKINNEY, 28, of the 1500 block of Ranger Loop in Woodbridge. Described as a black male, approximately 5’8, 110lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for principal in the second degree of robbery.”

“Strong-Arm Robbery [Previously Released] – On August 31 at 7:04 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 20-year-old woman, and a male acquaintance, were in the parking lot of the above area when a vehicle pulled up next to them. The male acquaintance got into the vehicle which was occupied by three black males and a white female. When the victim refused to get inside the vehicle, one of the other male occupants of the vehicle grabbed her bag before the vehicle sped off. The victim, who was not injured, reported her bag and a safe missing. One of the suspects was described as a black male with long hair twists that were in a ponytail on the side of his head.”

“Attempted Rape | Domestic Related – On September 6 at 1:20 a.m., officers responded to the Springwoods at Lakeridge Apartments located in the 12300 block of Midsummer Lane in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 22-year-old woman, and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused held the victim down and attempted to sexually assault her. The victim was eventually able to separate from the accused before she retrieved her phone and began to contact the police. Before the victim could complete the call, the accused took the victim’s phone. A brief struggle over the phone ensued, and the victim was scratched by the accused. The victim regained the phone and contacted the police. The accused fled prior to police arriving at the apartment. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Miguel Angel IBARRA CHEVEZ. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. Wanted: [Photo from August 2023]. Miguel Angel IBARRA CHEVEZ, 27, of the 3600 block of Elm Farm Road in Woodbridge. Described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’9, 160lbs., with short black hair, brown eyes, a goatee, and several tattoos. Wanted for attempted rape, preventing the summoning of law enforcement, and domestic assault & battery.”

“Strong-Arm Robbery – On September 5, officers responded to investigate a robbery that was reported to have occurred at the ABC Store located at 14220 Smoketown Road in Woodbridge (22192) on September 1

just before 7:00PM. The investigation revealed an employee of the store was assisting a man and woman with a transaction when the male party attempted to take the merchandise without paying. When the employee attempted to intervene, the suspect made threats and forcibly took the merchandise before both suspects left the store. No injuries were reported, and two cases of tequila were reported missing. Suspect Descriptions: A black male, approximately 6’0, 180lbs., between 18-25 years old, with black hair. Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, with black pants, and black shoes. A black female approximately 5’10, 160lbs., between 20-25 years old, with long braided hair. Last seen wearing a gray bandana in her hair, a white tank top and blue jeans.”

“Aggravated Malicious Wounding – On September 5 at 7:56 p.m., officers responded to the 14500 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a stabbing. The investigation revealed the victim, a 37-year-old man, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused retrieved a machete-style knife and cut the victim. The parties separated and the victim walked to a nearby shopping center parking lot where he contacted the police. The victim was transported to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury. The accused was located and detained without incident. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Julio Cesar MARTINEZ-GUARDO, was arrested. Arrested on September 5: Julio Cesar MARTINEZ-GUARDO, 60, of no fixed address. Charged with aggravated malicious wounding. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”