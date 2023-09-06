Police arrest 1 after assault by mob in Woodbridge

Prince William Police Department: “Malicious Wounding | Attempted Armed Robbery | Assault by Mob *ARREST – On September 4, the remaining suspect sought in connection to the assault that was reported to have occurred in the area of Richmond Highway and East Street in Woodbridge (22191) on September 2, was arrested. The accused, identified as Rashard Perrish SMITH, was located in the Woodbridge area, and taken into custody without incident. During the investigation, officers determined the accused was in possession of suspected illegal narcotics. On September 2, a 26-year-old man was previously arrested in connection to the assault investigation. Arrested on September 4: Rashard Perrish SMITH, 31, of no fixed address. Charged with malicious wounding, robbery, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Malicious Wounding | Attempted Armed Robbery | Assault by Mob [Previously Released] – On September 2 at 8:41 p.m., officers responded to the area of Richmond Highway and Easy Street in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 43-year-old man, was approached by two known acquaintances and a third unknown man while hanging out in the above area. During the encounter, one of the men was parked with a weapon and demanded money from the victim from a previous dispute. The men assaulted the victim before fleeing on foot. No property was taken. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injures. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the two known suspects, identified as Isaiah Dmitri HALL and Rashard Perrish SMITH. Officers located the HALL suspect and arrested him without incident. Attempts to locate the SMITH suspect have been unsuccessful. The third man involved remains unidentified.”

“Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related *ARREST – On September 3, the suspect sought in connection to the domestic with weapons that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 1900 block of Windslow Court in Woodbridge (22191) on January 16, was arrested. The accused, identified as Quentin O’Neil HASKINS, was arrested without incident. Arrested on September 3: Quentin O’Neil HASKINS, 45, of the 1900 block of Winslow Court in Woodbridge. Charged with 1 count of malicious wounding, 1 count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 4 counts of domestic assault & battery, 1 count of brandishing, and 1 count of petit larceny. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related [Previously Released] – On January 16 at 4:42 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 1900 block of Winslow Court in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a domestic with weapons. The investigation revealed the victim, a 33-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused struck the victim before retrieving and brandishing a firearm at the victim. The accused then struck an infant child the victim was holding before physically striking the victim with the firearm which caused her to drop the infant. When two 10-year-old family members attempted to intervene, the accused shoved them to the ground as well. The accused took the victim’s phone and eventually left the residence. The victim reported non-life threatening injuries and the children reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Quentin O’Neil HASKINS. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.”

“Strangulation | Domestic Related – On September 4 at 8:43 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 12600 block of Aubrey Glen Terrace in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 27-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation in front of the home. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed her against the side of the residence before the parties separated. The accused fled prior to police arriving at the residence. The victim reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Isaac Opoku AGYEMANG. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. Wanted: [Photo from September 2017] Isaac Opoku AGYEMANG, 26, of the 12600 block of Aubrey Glen Terrace in Woodbridge. Described as a black male, approximately 6’0’, 180lbs., with short black hair, brown eyes, and a beard. Wanted for strangulation and domestic assault & battery.”

“Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On September 4 at 10:11 p.m., officers responded to the Wyndham Garden Hotel located at 10800 Vandor Lane in Manassas (20109) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed a group was fighting in the parking lot when one of the individuals fired a round into the air before fleeing the parking lot. While investigating the incident, officers viewed the video surveillance identifying the individual who fired the round as a patron of the hotel. No injuries or property damage were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the suspect, identified as Rickey Ramone LOWE Jr. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. Wanted: [Photo from April 2021] Rickey Ramone LOWE Jr., 32, of the 8600 block of Point of Woods Drive in Manassas. Described as a black male, approximately 6’4, 295lbs., who is bald with brown eyes. Wanted for reckless handling of a firearm.”

“Commercial Burglary – On September 4 at 6:11 a.m., officers responded to Prime Pizza & Grill located at 2902 Garber Way in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a burglary. Video surveillance revealed at approximately 2:20 a.m., an unknown man used a hammer to break the glass front door and entered the business. Once inside the business, the suspect ran to the service counter and took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the business. No additional property was reported missing or damaged. Suspect Description: A white male, approximately 5’7, and 170lbs. Last seen wearing a dark-colored hat, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black face mask, white Nike

gloves, black sweatpants, and black/white sneakers.”