Occoquan to host fall arts and craft show

Press Release: “Historic Occoquan Fall Arts & Crafts Show features two days of a wide range of nearly 300 makers and creators in over 20 categories.”

“You’ll have the opportunity to enjoy festival fare and live music in the Beer & Wine Garden in River Mill Park. Master your creative side by signing up for the Paint & Sip. Kids will want to create their own art too, in Imagination Alley.”

“The Fall Arts & Crafts Show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, September 23 & 24 and will take place rain or shine. There is no admission fee at the gate. The fee for available shuttle service is $8 round trip or 2 for $15. More information can be found at occoquanfestivals.com.”

“ARTS & CRAFTS and LIVE DEMOS: Discover artisans, crafters, and makers along the streets in Occoquan’s historic district. Here, craftmanship is showcased in a wide variety of mediums and price points. Visitors may meet experienced artisans, talk to them about their work, and even view demonstrations of some of their craft techniques. Look for signs in vendor tents that say, ‘Ask Me About My Work'”

“BEER & WINE GARDEN: The Fall Arts & Crafts Show will include a Beer & Wine Garden in River Mill Park, both days from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring local craft brews from Water’s End Brewery and a variety of handcrafted wines from Woodlawn Press Winery. With plenty of seating, the park situated along the river is the spot to take a break and listen to live music. Collective is the featured band on Saturday and The D.C. Transit Band makes its Occoquan debut on Sunday. ”

“PAINT & SIP: Explore your creative side at the show’s first PAINT & SIP in River Mill Park. Local artist, Racheal Bright, will guide you to create your own make-and-take acrylic masterpiece. Tickets include all the supplies needed to get creative. Tickets and more information can be found at EventBrite.”

“IMAGINATION ALLEY: Located in the center of town at 305 Mill Street, Imagination Alley will be make-and-take projects. Make your own art from recycled supplies at the Art Bar, create a masterpiece at the spin art machine (fee), make your own bracelet from handmade beads (fee), get your face painted with Fairy Jennabelle (fee) or paint a rock and leave your creation in OCQ for someone to find.”

“Imagination Alley will be open both days, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be sure to check the program (available at shuttle stops and info booth) for a schedule of activities and performances.”

“SHUTTLE INFORMATION: At a cost of $8 per rider round trip, or 2 riders for $15, visitors may park at designated lots and be transported by shuttle into Town. Kids 12 and under ride free. This fall, shuttle riders may prepay their shuttle fees online or use cash and credit at the door. Visitors that prepay may simply show the shuttle stop attendant their receipt once they disembark in Occoquan. The shuttle runs for patrons from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.”

Find more information regarding shuttle locations online.