Murder victim shot several times inside car near Dumfries

Prince William police: “Murder Investigation – On September 2 at 1:41PM, officers responded to the 17200 block of Richmond Hwy in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed the victim, a 34-year-old man, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated inside a vehicle in the above area. During the encounter, the accused shot the victim multiple times before exiting the vehicle and firing multiple more times toward the victim seated in the driver’s seat. Responding officers provided first aid to the victim who was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. The accused fled the area to Washington D.C. where he contacted D.C. Metropolitan Police and turned himself in without incident. Both parties were known to one another and resided as roommates in the same home. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as a Brandon Harry EDWARDS, was arrested.”

Arrested on September 2: [No photo available]

Brandon Harry EDWARDS, 34, of 3765 Port Hope Pt in Dumfries

Charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Court Date: Pending | Status: In-Custody in Washington D.C.

Identified:

The deceased was identified as Derrick Lanell JORDAN, 43, of Dumfries