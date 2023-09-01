Seals on Wheels takes Prince William courthouse on the road

Jacqueline C. Smith, the Clerk of Circuit Court for Prince William County, announced Seals on Wheels on August 30, 2023.

Seals on Wheels is a mobile, fully operational clerk’s office. It can provide every function regularly done at the Clerk’s Office in the Judicial Center, except it on wheels.

Its purpose is to bring the basic rights of a Judicial Center to the residents of Prince William County. Usually, residents would have to take significant time out of their schedules to exercise their rights, given they have to travel to the nearest Judicial Center. This can inconvenience anyone, let alone those who utilize public transportation (which could take up to 3 hours each way).

Intending to help the county, Seal on Wheels makes their way around the Prince William area, stopping in a different community on select Saturdays. Seals on Wheels can issue marriage licenses, gun permit applications, copy deeds/ records, and more during these events.

Seals on Wheels has also partnered with 17 other agencies that can be found at those events to benefit the community better. View the full list of where Seals on Wheels will be stopping.

Any additional information regarding Seals on Wheels can be found online.