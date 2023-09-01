Carolyn Ann (Smith) Haslacker (1949-2023)

Carolyn Ann (Smith) Haslacker (Age 74)

Memorial service info

Carolyn Ann Haslacker, age 74 of Woodbridge, VA and formerly of Petersburg, WV passed away on Monday, August 29, 2023 at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, VA.

Carolyn was born on June 26, 1949 in Petersburg, WV and was a daughter of the late Donald Alston Smith and Louella Belle (Reel) Rodgers. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her stepfather James “Bill” Rodgers.

Carolyn was a 1967 graduate of Petersburg High School. She moved to Woodbridge, Virginia to raise a family and devoted her life to them. She loved children and in later years worked for families in the community as a babysitter. Carolyn was always first to remember everyone’s birthday! She spent time with her grandchildren whenever she could and enjoyed hearing about their adventures.

Carolyn is survived by –

Two daughters:

– Amber L. Carey (Piers) of Middleburg, VA.

– April S. Miller (Michael) of Hamilton, VA

One son:

– Darrell Haslacker of Wilmington, NC

Six Grandchildren: Taylor Haslacker, Joshua Carey, Sophia Carey, Morgan Miller, Katelyn Miller and James Miller

Five sisters:

– Wanda Stump (Butch) of Petersburg, WV

– Elva Smith of Fredericksburg, VA

– Pam deNiord (Lyman) of Colorado Springs, CO

– Shelva Jean Smith of Keyser, WV

Bonnie Berg (David) of Elk Garden, WV

Two brothers:

– David Smith (Kim) of Keyser, WV

John Rodgers of Augusta, WV

Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral service will be Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Schaeffer Funeral Home with Pastor Lynn Rohrbaugh officiating. Carolyn’s family will receive friends from 1 – 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Maple Hill Cemetery, Petersburg, WV.

Those who wish to remember Carolyn in a special way may make memorial contributions to Dale City Volunteer Fire Department Station 20, 3171 Prince William Parkway, Woodbridge, VA 22195 Attention: Tamara.

Submitted by Amber Carey