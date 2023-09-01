Increased HOV enforcement on the 66 Express Outside the Beltway

66 Express Outside the Beltway: “Stepping up ongoing efforts to curb violations, Virginia State Police (VSP) will intensify its focus on enforcement of High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) rules on the 66 Express Outside the Beltway in Northern Virginia.”

“Drivers will notice the enhanced HOV enforcement on Thursday, Aug. 31 and Friday, Sept. 1. To qualify for toll-free HOV3+ travel on the 66 Express, drivers must be transporting three or more people in a non-commercial two-axle vehicle less than seven (7) feet tall and 18 feet long, equipped with an E-ZPass Flex transponder set to HOV On.”

“The HOV3+ policy in effect on the 66 Express Outside the Beltway is mandated by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). The express lanes; HOV rules apply 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

“Drivers who violate HOV rules are guilty of a traffic infraction. Violations may be punishable by fines, including $125 for a first offense, $250 for a second offense within a period of five years from a first offense, $500 for a third offense within a period of five years from a first offense, and $1,000 for a fourth or subsequent offense within a period of five years from a first offense. HOV violations harm all drivers by adding to traffic in the 66 Express and increasing toll rates. Higher traffic volumes result in higher toll prices and slower travel, impacting all users of the roadway.”

“An integral component of the Transform 66 initiative, the 66 Express Outside the Beltway facility is operated and maintained by I-66 Express Mobility Partners (EMP) in partnership with VDOT. Toll rates vary with real-time traffic conditions to maintain highway speeds at all times.”