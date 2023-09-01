First responders 7th annual appreciation breakfast award recipients

Press Release: “The business community came together on the morning of August 23, 2023 at the Fredericksburg Convention Center to honor and thank our region’s first responders for their contributions to our safety and well-being.”

“With over 300 first responders and community members in attendance at the event. Deputy Attorney General Nicole Wittmann and Chief Deputy State Coordinator, Sean Polster were in attendance to share their gratitude from the state of Virginia and delivered heartfelt messages.”

“In total the Chamber awarded 27 First Responders with awards for Heroism, Unit Citation and Merit. Below is a list of Award Categories and Recipients.”

“Category: Investigative. The Investigative awards are identified in the categories of excellence in criminal investigation, collaborative, merit award and ‘The business of first responding’.”

The Business of First Responding: Fredericksburg Police Department presented to Lieutenant Aimee Lynch, Lieutenant Jason Pitts, Detective Melanie Boyle, Officer Uyurre Brown-Kaleopaa, Officer Christopher Florio and Ms. Angela Roenke.

Collaborative Investigation: Fredericksburg Police Department presented to Lieutenant Benjamin Johnson, Detective Joshua Lynch and Detective Brandon Talbot.

Excellence in Criminal Investigation: Caroline County Sheriff’s Office: presented to Sergeant Benjamin Sadler.

Category: Heroism. The Heroism awards are identified in the categories of gold, silver, bronze, unit award, and merit award. The heroism award recipients have displayed bravery and heroism.

Gold Valor Award: Spotsylvania Fire, Rescue & Emergency Deputy Fire presented to Technician Michael Evans, Technician Brian McPherson, Captain David Flint, Lieutenant Taylor Haynie, Technician Enos Martin, Firefighter Anthony Freeza, Lieutenant Chris McIntosh, Technician Travis Staples, Technician II Nick Haynes and Master Deputy William Jefferies.

Merit Award: Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office presented to Deputy First Class Timothy Murphy.

Gold Valor Award: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office presented to Sergeant Adam Assur and First Sergeant Jason Kreider.

Gold Valor Award: King George Sheriff’s Office presented to Senior Deputy Steven Kellam and Deputy Ruslan Tully.

Gold Valor Award: Fredericksburg Fire and Rescue presented to Battalion Chief Brandon BassRobert Hensel, Firefighter Cody Sheler, Firefighter/Medic Matt Parrotte, and Firefighter Jonathon Mann, Branden Robey, Firefighter Justin Newton, and Firefighter/Medic Tim Carter, Firefighter/Medic Bradley Gray and Firefighter/Medic Jeff Payne, Firefighter Jacob Miller, Firefighter/Medic Shawn Kowakowski, and Firefighter/Medic Matt Tanner.

“Category: Unit Citation And the Unit Citation award is given to a group of first responders who have worked together to perform an act of bravery and heroism.”

Unit Citation Award: Caroline County Fire and Rescue presented to Caroline County Fire Rescue Units- Capt. Brett Poffenberger, Asst. Chief Keith Buchanan, Firefighter Sam Rowley, Firefighter Jacob Geisenhof, Firefighter Derrick Smith, Firefighter David Brothers, Asst. Chief David Jenkins, Jr., Firefighter David Puryear, EMT Dolores Heath, Lt. Ben Raines, Firefighter Denver Bonham, Capt. Ed Bonham, Firefighter Mike Huffman Lt. Vince Melton, Firefighter Tommy Hall, Lt. Shon Daniels, Firefighter Daniel Ferrell.

Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Units- Sheriff Scott Moser, Major Travis Nutter, Capt. Stacy Cary, Lt. Chad Rozell, Deputy Brad Franklin, Sgt. Benjamin Doucet, Sgt. Chris Hall, Deputy Manuel Dip Deputy Maurice Clifton, Deputy Jason Elliot, Deputy Mathew Keeley, Deputy Bo Taylor, Deputy Dennis Taylor, Deputy Charles Ryan, Deputy Christopher Williams, Deputy Jesse Daily.

Virginia State Police- Sgt. Quintin Kelly, Jr., Trooper Cody Carr-Olschewski, Trooper John Sullivan, Trooper Holly Thomas, Trooper Christopher Bingham Life Evac 1-Willard Hicks, Joseph Albright, Kevin Kissner.

Caroline County Public Schools- Eric Childs.

“For a full list of awards and photos, please visit our website here.”

“Thank you to all of our sponsors: Rappahannock Goodwill Industries, Pierpoint Construction Inc, Mullins & Thompson Funeral Services, The Oberle Academy, Arsenal Events, Fredericksburg Public Schools, CIP Finishes, Grant Consulting Group, Tire Tread Service, Vakos Companies, Spartan Emergency Water Removal, CTI Real Estate, Found and Sons Funereal Chapel and Cremation Services, Dominion Energy, Rappahannock, Electric Cooperative, Matern Staffing, Featherstone, Little Tire Tire Pros, TRU by Hilton, The Joint Chiropractic, Riphean Investments, Paragon Theaters, Discover Next Step and Germanna Community College.”