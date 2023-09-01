Prince William

Anti-data center group objects to November vote for Prince William Digital Gateway

By Uriah Kiser

Insidenova.com: “The HOA Roundtable of Northern Virginia on Monday wrote to Prince William County leadership, objecting to their decision to take up two rezoning requests related to the contentious PW Digital Gateway data center project in November.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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