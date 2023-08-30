VDOT lifts lane closures to ease Labor Day travel

Virginia Department of Transportation: “To make the most of the Labor Day weekend and remaining summer travel days, the Virginia Department of Transportation will be suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, Sept. 1, until noon Tuesday, Sept. 5.”

“While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. Check VDOT’s Weekly Lane Closures and Travel Advisories for the latest travel alerts in your area and around the state.”

“Additionally, VDOT offers several resources to help plan travel ahead of time. VDOT’s online, interactive travel trends map shows peak congestion periods anticipated on Virginia interstates during the upcoming Labor Day holiday period. While it cannot precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can help motorists avoid travel when roads have historically been busiest.”

“Based on the historical traffic data: Heavier congestion is expected throughout the state on Friday and Saturday.”

“In the Northern Virginia and Fredericksburg area it is likely travelers will experience heavy congestion on the interstates from morning through evening on Friday and Saturday.Interstate 95 northbound is expected to be heavily congested between Richmond and Fredericksburg throughout the day on Monday.Heavy congestion is also expected on Interstate 64 in the Hampton Roads area throughout the holiday period.”

“All rush-hour tolls on the I-66 Express Lanes Inside the Beltway will be lifted on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.”

“Find directional schedules for the reversible I-95 and I-395 Express Lanes, and information for the I-495 Express Lanes at www.expresslanes.com.”

“I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV Diamond Lanes and 64 Express Lanes?– HOV restrictions and Express Lanes tolls will be lifted on?Monday, Sept. 4.”

“Travel to Virginia Beach: ?Peninsula traffic to?Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT). If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.”

“Travel to Outer Banks: Traffic?to the North Carolina Outer Banks should use I-664 and the MMMBT as an alternative to the HRBT to save time. From I-664 south, take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit to I-264 east (exit 15A). Continue on I-264 east through the Downtown Tunnel and take the first exit to I-464 south (exit 8). From I-464, continue south onto the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168). Continue?south on Route 168 to the Outer Banks.”