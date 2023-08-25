Manassas man facing multiple charges after pursuit on Route 29

Press Release: “A Manassas man is behind bars on multiple charges after he fled law enforcement Tuesday (Aug. 22). Virginia State Police have charged Cristian N. Valle, 25, in Fauquier County with one felony count of eluding law enforcement, two felony counts of possession of schedule I/II drug, one misdemeanor count of possession of schedule IV drug, one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of drugs (DUID), one misdemeanor count possession of a concealed weapon, one misdemeanor count of no operator’s license, and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving. Valle was also wanted out of Maryland on a probation violation.”

“At approximately 8:08 a.m., the Fauquier Sheriff’s Office issued a ‘Be On the Lookout’ for a reckless driver just outside the Town of Warrenton. A short time later, state police observed the suspect vehicle, a 2012 Honda Accord, traveling southbound on Route 29 near the Route 17 business interchange in Fauquier County. State police initiated a traffic stop but the Honda failed to stop. A pursuit was initiated. ”

“The Honda used the interchange and proceeded northbound on Route 29. The pursuit continued northbound on Route 29 near Telephone Road, when state police utilized a P.I.T. (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver causing the vehicle to run off the right side of the roadway and come to a stop. The driver, Valle, then fled the scene on foot. He was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Both passengers were taken into custody without incident but were later released without any charges being placed.”

“Valle was taken into custody and transported to the Fauquier Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond. The pursuit reached speeds of 90 mph. The Fauquier Sheriff’s Office assisted with the pursuit.”