International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers: “The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 26 made a substantial food donation to the Haymarket Food Pantry on Tuesday, August 22 at 11:00 a.m.”

“This donation is being made in response to repeated public testimony from members of the community calling for additional food resources as supplies struggle to meet demand. Every year since the pandemic has been record breaking for the Haymarket Food Pantry in terms of meals served. Since 2018 the food pantry has seen a 94% increase in families coming in for assistance.”

“Last year the pantry served 37000 individuals. This year that number has

already been surpassed. Food insecurity has been on the rise across the region. Families making under $105000 a year are food insecure. We are proud as an organization to pay our journeymen electricians $110240. High paying union jobs are a great path to the middle class and out of insecurity. Over 24,310 people in Prince William County are food insecure.”