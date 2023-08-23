Occoquan announces free fall shuttle service

Town of Occoquan: “The Town of Occoquan announces free shuttle service into the historic district, Saturdays this fall beginning September 2 and running through December 16, 2023. This free service runs from the VDOT lot on Route 123 & Old Bridge Road and drops off at Mamie Davis Park in historic Occoquan, Saturdays, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.”

“To catch the shuttle, park at the Old Bridge VDOT commuter lot, located at 1325 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge. Then catch the shuttle at the VDOT bus shelter.”

“The shuttle runs roughly every 20 minutes, depending on local traffic. Get dropped off at the gazebo in the middle of historic Occoquan. From your drop off at Maimie Davis Park, go shopping. eat out, have fun!”

“To get back, hop the shuttle from Maimie Davis Park back to the VDOT lot. The shuttle takes you back to the same spot you parked.”

“Due to various events in Occoquan this season, shuttle service will be extended on the following Saturdays:”

“Sept. 2, from 12 p.m.-9:30 p.m, to include music on Mill’s concert in River Mill Park;”

“Oct. 28, from 12 p.m.-11.p.m., to include Spirits & Spirits’ Haunted Maze experience;”

“Dec. 2, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m, to include events for HolidayFest.”

“Excluded from the free service is Saturday, Sept. 23 during the Fall Arts and Crafts show, when the festival shuttles will run 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. all weekend for $8 per person, 2 people for $15. Fall Arts & Crafts Show shuttle tickets will be made available in advance of craft show weekend, Sept. 23 & 24.”

The shuttle service is free to the public, and service animals are welcome.

For more info on Occoquans free Saturday shuttle service this fall, and other events, see visitoccoquanva.com